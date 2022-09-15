Look: Bucs Have Concerning Wednesday Injury Report

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 16: Tampa Bay Buccaneers helmet sits on the field during the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 16, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, FL. (Photo by Andy Lewis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers may hobble into their Week 2 division showdown with the New Orleans Saints.

Nearly their entire wide receiver room is listed on Wednesday's injury report. Mike Evans and Breshad Perriman were limited in practice. Meanwhile, Chris Godwin, Julio Jones, and Russell Gage did not practice at all.

Those aren't Tampa Bay's only potential issues. Left tackle Donovan Smith and cornerback Zyon McCollum also didn't practice. Running back Leonard Fournette and right tackle Tristan Wirfs were limited participants.

Tom Brady also missed Wednesday's practice for a non-injury reason.

Assuming the 45-year-old quarterback was getting a rest day, Brady may not have a full assortment of targets when facing a Saints defense that shut out the Buccaneers last December.

Godwin, who injured his hamstring in his first game back from a torn ACL, seems particularly likely to at least miss a game. However, per The Athletic's Greg Auman, head coach Todd Bowles says he's not too worried about the other wide receivers on Tampa Bay's injury report.

The Saints' injury report is also crowded. Jameis Winston, Alvin Kamara, Cameron Joseph, and Marcus Maye were all limited participants in practice Wednesday.

If multiple Bucs receivers aren't given the green light, Scotty Miller or Jaelon Darden could see an expanded role this Sunday at the Superdome.