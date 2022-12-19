Look: Bucs Reporter Getting Crushed For Postgame Question

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 19: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Seattle Seahawks at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2004 in Tampa, Florida. The Seahawks defeated the Buccaneers 10-6. (Photo by Robert Laberge/Getty Images)

An awkward exchange between reporters and Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Giovani Bernard has drawn scrutiny.

Bernard fumbled a fake punt attempt with Tampa Bay up 14 to the Cincinnati Bengals. The botched play helped his former team mount a comeback win at Raymond James Stadium.

In an exchange shared by ESPN's Jenna Laine, reporters tracked down Bernard after the game. Bernard, who hasn't played an offensive snap all season, replied, "Now you guys want to talk to me."

Laine replied that he "was injured all year." Another reporter asked, "What have you done for us to talk to you all year?" An incredulous Bernard eventually took questions, taking "complete fault" for a "miscommunication" on the fumble.

While Laine seemed to post the interaction as an indictment on Bernard, others thought the reporters handled the situation wrong.

"'What have you done for us to talk to you all year?' is one of the most inappropriate and condescending comments I have ever seen a reporter make to someone they cover," The Athletic's Nicole Auerbarch said. "Wow. Just terrible."

She added that it's a reporter's "job to treat people we cover with respect."

Auberbach's colleague, Sam Vecenie, called the same question "super, super gross and disrespectful."

Laine claimed other players who made mistakes have "spoken about it without issues" and said she posted the full exchange for "transparency."

Bernard probably should have anticipated inquiries about the play. Furthermore, it's normal if nobody requested an interview while he spent 10 weeks on the injured reserve.

However, the reporters probably could have managed the moment far better.