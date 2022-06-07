Look: Cam Heyward's Quote About Aaron Donald Is Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 09: Aaron Donald #99 of the Los Angeles Rams looks on prior to the game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium on January 09, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Cam Heyward doesn't want anyone making the mistake of starting and ending the conversation with Aaron Donald.

Donald is widely considered the top defensive tackle in the NFL, and there's a wide gap between him and No. 2. Heyward is trying to change that narrative.

The Steelers defensive tackle wants some respect put on his name.

“I know Aaron [Donald] is a really talented guy, but don’t just shy away and say it’s Aaron Donald and everybody else," he said on Tuesday. "Sh*t, it’s Cam and Aaron and everybody else.”

Aaron Donald would probably say the same thing, if we're being honest. There's a mutual respect between the two.

Both Heyward and Donald are both defensive leaders and anchors of their respective units. Both will go down as all-time greats.

There is some speculation the two could end up being teammates down the road. Donald's new contract opens the door for him to retire and leave the Rams after the 2023 season.

In such a scenario, Donald would most likely want to return home to Pittsburgh.

Can you imagine Heyward and Donald playing on the same defense?