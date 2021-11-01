Look: Cam Newton’s Ex-Teammate Sends Blunt Message

Since being released by the New England Patriots at the end of training camp, quarterback Cam Newton has not been signed by another team.

Newton remains on the open market, and his former Carolina Panthers teammate Tre Boston thinks that’s a problem. Boston stuck up for Newton on Twitter today, after an incredibly successful weekend for backup quarterbacks in the NFL.

Backups Cooper Rush (Dallas) and Mike White (New York Jets) started and led their teams to wins, while Trevor Siemian came off the bench to replace an injured Jameis Winston and played well in the Saints’ victory over the Bucs. With these types of players producing these results, Boston doesn’t understand why Newton doesn’t have a job.

“But people say Cam Newton can’t help a team win. 😂😂😂,” Boston tweeted. “Week by week we’re watching playoff caliber teams sink deeper in this race to the playoffs. While Proven Ballers are at home cause of politics. Smh.”

Now, it’s not clear just what Boston is referring to when it comes to “politics.” Does he mean behind-the-scenes team “office politics” or is he implying that Newton’s specific beliefs are keeping him from being employed?

Is he subtly referring to the issue of race and intimating that it has played a role? He doesn’t explicitly say, so it’s tough to just assume what he means.

Newton was previously unvaccinated until two weeks ago, which could have played a role in teams being hesitant to sign him. However, now he has that covered.

Reportedly, the Seattle Seahawks have spoken with the former MVP and No. 1 overall pick, but that did not result in Newton signing with the team.