After signing back with the Panthers on Thursday, quarterback Cam Newton has officially arrived at practice.

Newton arrived via a golf cart with teammates Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore and seemed fired up to be back.

QB1 with 2 & 11 🤟 pic.twitter.com/yTjrcc43jH — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) November 12, 2021

Newton signed a one-year contract with the Panthers that will pay him $4.5M guaranteed. He has the opportunity to earn up to $10M total with incentives.

It’s not likely he will play this Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals due to having only one practice day with the team. With that, P.J. Walker will likely get the start and then Newton will have a full week of practice leading up to next Sunday’s game against Washington.

Carolina signed Newton due to the team needing a starter while Sam Darnold is hurt. He will be on injured reserve for at least four weeks after suffering a shoulder injury against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 8.

Newton went 7-8 as the starter for the Patriots last season and threw for 2,657 yards with eight touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

The Panthers will be hoping he plays closer to where he was in the prime of his career, rather than the level everyone saw last season.

Kickoff for Carolina’s game against Arizona on Sunday will be at 4:05 p.m. ET.