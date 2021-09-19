Look: Cam Newton Reveals What He Would’ve Worn On Game Day

Cam Newton has always wore his Sunday best for NFL Sundays. But with no team to call his own this year, Newton can only show us what he might have worn were he playing today.

Taking to Instagram, Newton shared some photos of his wardrobe for the day. He left his home sporting white pants, a dress shirt with a vest underneath a black suit jacket, a hat with the word “love” stitched on the front, and brown shoes. Newton was carrying a briefcase with him.

“I mean, this goes without saying, but this would’ve been my game day outfit,” Newton said in the video. ” But… you know the story. But, one thing’s for sure, two thing’s for certain: I’m blessed. Always gonna be blessed. And I’m fresh. Always gonna be fresh. And as I always say, one finger, one pinkie, one thumb, one love.”

It’s a dapper look for Newton. We’ve come to expect as much from the former Panthers and Patriots quarterback.

“No team, no problem, but you still going to get this gleaming drip,” Newton said in his post, using his “special font.”

The 2021 NFL season marks the first one in a decade where Cam Newton doesn’t have a team to call his own. He was cut by the New England Patriots after losing the starting job to rookie Mac Jones.

Newton has not found a team to call his own just yet. But based on his play last year, he may struggle to find one all season.

Will we see Cam Newton dressed to the 10s for an NFL game this season?