Look: Carrie Underwood's Message For NFL Kicker Going Viral

Last week, the Los Angeles Chargers signed kicker Cameron Dicker. While Dicker was surely happy to be signed, he was a bit annoyed by the timing.

Dicker had to miss a Carrie Underwood concert to play for the Chargers last week.

This week, the Chargers are playing on "Sunday Night Football." Ahead of kickoff, Underwood had a message for the Chargers new kicker.

"Good luck and hope to see you soon at the #DenimAndRhinestonesTour, @camerondicker !" she tweeted at Dicker.

What's better - getting signed to kick for an NFL team or getting a personalized message from Carrie Underwood?

Thankfully for Cameron Dicker, he doesn't have to pick between them.