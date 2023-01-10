Look: Carson Wentz Posts Message Following Disappointing Season

ASHBURN, VA - MARCH 17: Quarterback Carson Wentz of the Washington Commanders is introduced at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022 in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

Another new stop didn't go according to plan for Carson Wentz.

After one up-and-down season with the Indianapolis Colts, the quarterback struggled with the Washington Commanders. He threw 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions in eight games, averaging just 6.4 yards per pass with a career-worst 32.7 QBR.

Wentz reflected on his seventh NFL season in an Instagram post Tuesday afternoon.

"Year 7 was an adventure and didn't end the way we all wanted," Wentz wrote. "Yet, I'm grateful for another year to play this game and more importantly-- grateful for the people I got to work with all year. Such a fun, unique group of guys and some relationships were built that will last a lifetime!"

The Commanders started 1-4 before Wentz broke his ring finger in Week 6. They climbed back into the playoff race behind Taylor Heinicke but turned back to Wentz with their season on the line.

While Wentz played well off the bench in a Week 16 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, he threw three interceptions in an ensuing 24-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns that eliminated Washington from playoff contention.

Rookie Sam Howell led the Commanders to a Week 18 upset over the Dallas Cowboys in his NFL debut.

While Wentz is under contract through 2024, Washington can trade or release him this offseason without paying any of his $26.2 million cap hit for 2023. As a result, the Commanders will likely part ways with the 30-year-old.

That'd lead Wentz to seek his fourth different team in as many years. Considering his struggles in Washington, the No. 2 pick may not be assured another starting job at his next landing spot.