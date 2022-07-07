Look: CBS Names The Worst Roster In The NFL Right Now

ATLANTA, GA - NOVEMBER 12: A general view of Mercedes-Benz Stadium prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Dallas Cowboys on November 12, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, CBS Sports unveiled a list from Cody Benjamin that shows his rankings for all 32 NFL rosters.

The Buffalo Bills, Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams are at the top of Benjamin's list, and rightfully so. All three teams are loaded with talent.

On the flip side, Benjamin has the Atlanta Falcons ranked No. 32 on his list. In other words, he believes they have the worst roster in the league.

For starters, the Falcons traded Pro Bowl quarterback Matt Ryan this offseason. He's now on the Indianapolis Colts.

The Falcons also lost star wideout Calvin Ridley to a lengthy suspension. The Alabama product will miss all 17 games this season.

Atlanta drafted a few exciting prospects, such as Drake London and Desmond Ridder. Nonetheless, there are still too many question marks surrounding this roster.

The only real positive for Atlanta is that it has some intriguing pieces on defense. Marlon Davidson, Deion Jones, Grady Jarrett and A.J. Terrell will be asked to play a huge role this fall.

The Falcons will start the season at home against the New Orleans Saints.