Look: Chad Johnson Has A NSFW Message For Bart Scott

Earlier Thursday morning, former NFL linebacker Bart Scott made headlines with his comments about Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals.

During a segment on Get Up, Scott seemed to suggest the Ravens need to make sure Burrow pays for what he did in Cincinnati’s win last week.

“The order has been sent,” Scott said. “We call it a red dot in Baltimore. It’s going to be on him [Burrow] for the rest of his career. He’s going to regret he ever did that. Zac Taylor, you’re going to regret it too.”

The former linebacker clearly went a little too far with his comments. He received plenty of flak on social media from fans and even other former NFL players.

One former Cincinnati Bengals star had a message for Scott. Former star wide receiver Chad Johnson had a simple message for the ESPN analyst.

“Oh cry me a f***ing river Bartholomew,” Johnson said.

Bengals fans have seen their team get destroyed by opposing teams – especially those in the AFC North – for years. It was finally their time to revel in the insane performance Joe Burrow and company put together.

Burrow threw for a franchise record 525 yards and four touchdowns during a 41-21 win.