Look: Chad Johnson Left An Incredible Restaurant Tip On Thursday

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson looks at the scoreboard before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Former NFL star wide receiver Chad Johnson was definitely feeling in the holiday spirit on Thursday.

Johnson went to the Longhorn Steakhouse in Pembroke Pines, Fla. for dinner tonight, and his waitress, a woman named Valerie, benefited greatly from his presence.

Johnson tweeted a screenshot of his bill, which rang up to $81.35. Even though the price of his meal was modest, Johnson left a sizable tip.

A $1,000 tip, to be exact. He also signed the receipt "Merry Christmas" at the bottom.

This is not the first time Johnson has done this. In May 2020, he left a four-figure tip at Havana's restaurant near Ft. Lauderdale, which had just reopened during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Congrats on re-opening," Johnson wrote on his $37 bill that night. "Sorry about the pandemic. Hope this helps. I LOVE YOU."

During his playing days, Johnson made six Pro Bowls and earned three first-team All-Pro selections because of his talents as a receiver.

Turns out he's pretty adept at giving as well.