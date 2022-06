Look: Chad Johnson Names Best Wide Receiver In The NFL

INDIANAPOLIS - NOVEMBER 14: Chad Ochocinco #85 of the Cincinnati Bengals reaches for a pass during the Bengals 23-17 loss to the Indianapolis Colts in the NFL game at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 14, 2010 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Who's the best wide receiver in the National Football League?

According to former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson, the choice is easy.

Johnson, who starred for the Cincinnati Bengals, made his pick on social media.

It's Davante Adams.

Adams was phenomenal during his time with the Green Bay Packers. But will he able to replicate his success with the Las Vegas Raiders?

We'll see.