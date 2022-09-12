Look: Chad Johnson Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Sideline Video

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson looks at the scoreboard before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers had a frustrating start to the 2022 season.

The Green Bay Packers opened with a 23-7 loss to the Minnesota Vikings in which he tallied just 195 passing yards. Rodgers began life without Davante Adams by watching rookie wide receiver Christian Watson drop what could have been a 75-yard touchdown on the offense's first play.

Green Bay instead went scoreless throughout the opening half, leading Rodgers to show some frustration on the sideline.

Former wide receiver Chad Johnson simply described the quarterback's animated gestures as "passionate."

Rodgers was hardly flawless on Sunday. Along with getting sacked four times, the reigning MVP surrendered an interception and a fumble in the Week 1 loss.

Per ESPN's Rob Demovsky, Rodgers called the throw that led to his pick a "dumb decision" and said the team must clean up its mental miscues.

"Drops are going to happen. It's part of the game," Rodgers said. "It's the mental stuff that we just can't have because we're hurting ourselves. Whether we're going the wrong way on a block or missing a protection something or missing a hot [route] or not running the right route [at] the right depth, there was just too many mental mistakes."

Before writing off the Packers, remember that their 2021 season started even worse. The New Orleans Saints handed them an embarrassing 38-3 loss in Week 1, but Green Bay responded with an eight-game winning streak.

Rodgers will look to steer his team back on track this weekend when hosting the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football.