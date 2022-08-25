Look: Chad Johnson Reacts To Crazy Terrell Owens News

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - DECEMBER 29: Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson looks at the scoreboard before the game between the Seattle Seahawks and the San Francisco 49ers at CenturyLink Field on December 29, 2019 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images) Alika Jenner/Getty Images

Terrell Owens proved this Wednesday that he still hasn't lost a step.

Owens, 48, participated in a race with two FCF wide receivers at a park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The other participants were James Harden and Andrew Jamiel.

Believe it or not, Owens managed to complete a 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds. That's an impressive feat for any athlete. Once you factor in his age, it becomes a jaw-dropping accomplishment.

After the race was over, Owens declared, ""I do this s---!"

Owens' latest time in a 40-yard dash went viral on social media. Former NFL star Chad Johnson reacted to the news with two emojis.

Check it out:

It'd be pretty cool if Johnson and Owens go head-to-head in a race. After all, they used to be teammates in Cincinnati.

If that hypothetical race were to happen, Owens would most likely be the odds-on favorite.