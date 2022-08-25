Look: Chad Johnson Reacts To Crazy Terrell Owens News
Terrell Owens proved this Wednesday that he still hasn't lost a step.
Owens, 48, participated in a race with two FCF wide receivers at a park in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The other participants were James Harden and Andrew Jamiel.
Believe it or not, Owens managed to complete a 40-yard dash in under 4.5 seconds. That's an impressive feat for any athlete. Once you factor in his age, it becomes a jaw-dropping accomplishment.
After the race was over, Owens declared, ""I do this s---!"
Owens' latest time in a 40-yard dash went viral on social media. Former NFL star Chad Johnson reacted to the news with two emojis.
Check it out:
It'd be pretty cool if Johnson and Owens go head-to-head in a race. After all, they used to be teammates in Cincinnati.
If that hypothetical race were to happen, Owens would most likely be the odds-on favorite.