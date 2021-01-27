Look: Chad Wheeler’s College Roommate Releases Statement

Troubling news emerged this week , as former Seattle Seahawks offensive Chad Wheeler was arrested for allegedly choking his girlfriend and nearly killing her.

According to the police report that was obtained this week, Wheeler allegedly “snapped” and began choking his girlfriend when she refused to bow to him.

Wheeler released a statement on Twitter this Wednesday, writing “Events happened over the weekend that transpired from a manic episode. I am deeply sorry for the pain and suffering that I have caused to Alleah and her family.”

As you’d expect, the NFL world is disgusted by this situation. Zach Banner, who was roommates with Wheeler back at USC, commented on these troubling allegations earlier today.

“Chad Wheeler is someone completely different than my roommate and brother at SC, and today I had to come to terms with that,” Banner wrote on Twitter. “What he did was heartbreaking, and I will never forgive… My thoughts, and prayers go out to the victim. She and her health should be the upmost priority.”

Seattle also commented on these allegations involving Wheeler, saying he’s no longer a part of its organization.

“The Seahawks are saddened by the details emerging against Chad Wheeler and strongly condemn this act of domestic violence,” the statement reads. “Our thoughts and support are with the victim. Chad is a free agent and no longer with the team.”