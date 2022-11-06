Look: Charissa Thompson's Bold Outfit Is Going Viral

DENVER, CO - OCTOBER 06: Charissa Thompson speaks prior to the game between the Denver Broncos and the Indianapolis Colts at Empower Field at Mile High on October 6, 2022 in Denver, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) Cooper Neill/Getty Images

NFL players often like to show off their bold style heading into and away from the stadium on Sundays.

Few can top Charissa Thompson's style, though.

The Fox Sports reporter is going viral for her bold, highlighter-like outfit on Sunday afternoon.

Thompson dressed in a bright orange suit for the FOX pregame show on Sunday.

Her look has gone viral.

You really need the full look at Thompson's outfit to appreciate the boldness of it, though.

Fox Sports.

Thompson will be providing in-game updates throughout the day on Sunday afternoon.