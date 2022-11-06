Look: Charissa Thompson's Bold Outfit Is Going Viral
NFL players often like to show off their bold style heading into and away from the stadium on Sundays.
Few can top Charissa Thompson's style, though.
The Fox Sports reporter is going viral for her bold, highlighter-like outfit on Sunday afternoon.
Thompson dressed in a bright orange suit for the FOX pregame show on Sunday.
Her look has gone viral.
You really need the full look at Thompson's outfit to appreciate the boldness of it, though.
Thompson will be providing in-game updates throughout the day on Sunday afternoon.