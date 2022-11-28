Look: Charissa Thompson's Sunday Outfit Went Viral
Charissa Thompson was back in hosting duties on Sunday morning.
The Fox Sports host was leading the pregame show ahead of Sunday afternoon's NFL slate.
Thompson was wearing her Sunday best, too.
The longtime sports reporter rocked a slick-looking black suit for the NFL on FOX pregame show on Sunday morning.
"Week 12 🖤," she wrote.
Thompson and her NFL panel discussed the slate of Sunday afternoon games, before turning things over to the 12 p.m. E.T. pregame show crew.
Week 13 of the 2022 NFL regular season can't get here soon enough.