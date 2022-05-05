Look: Charles Woodson Has 1-Word Message For Tom Brady
Tom Brady's admission about the "Tuck Rule" seems to be too-little, too-late for Charles Woodson.
On Thursday, Brady posted a viral TikTok video in which he admits that the officials might have made the incorrect call on that infamous play more than 20 years ago.
While some people on social media might have found Brady's post humorous, the man who forced the fumble--err, incompletion--that night in Foxboro didn't. Woodson had his own brief, but pointed response to Brady on Twitter this afternoon.
"Really?" he asked in a tweet in which he tagged Brady.
Two decades later, the bitterness from that play still lingers for Woodson and other Raiders players, as well as the team's fans. We doubt it's ever going to completely go away.
After all, the "Tuck Rule" altered the history of the NFL.