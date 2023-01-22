Look: Chiefs Fan Who Went Viral Has Been Identified

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 12: Fans begin to filter in prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Indianapolis Colts at the AFC Divisional Round playoff game at Arrowhead Stadium on January 12, 2019 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs fan who went viral during Saturday afternoon's AFC Divisional Round game against the Jacksonville Jaguars has been identified.

The fan went viral for eating a baked potato out of her pocket on Saturday afternoon.

The photo was tweeted out by a Jaguars fan.

The photo went viral on social media, with more than 3,000 likes on Twitter.

The Chiefs fan in the photo has identified herself, though.

"I caught you taking my photo as well. But I enjoyed a baked potato and a win. How about you?" KC Potato Girl tweeted.

Well played, Chiefs fan.

The Chiefs are set to take on either the Bills or the Bengals in the AFC Championship Game next weekend.