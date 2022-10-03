Look: Chiefs Owner's Daughter Goes Viral In Tampa Bay

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 20: Miss Kansas USA, Gracie Hunt walks on the field before the NFL preseason game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on August 20, 2021 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It's been a pretty good night for the Chiefs in Tampa Bay.

Kansas City has looked dominant against Tom Brady and the Buccaneers, as they're leading the NFC South franchise, 31-17, early in the third quarter.

Gracie Hunt, a former Miss Kansas USA and the daughter of the Chiefs owner, is enjoying herself in Tampa Bay.

"Waiting all day for Sunday Night!🎶🏈💥Let’s go CHIEFS!" she wrote on Instagram.

It's been an enjoyable night for Hunt and the Chiefs, that is for sure.

Kansas City and Tampa Bay are currently in the second half. The game is o NBC.