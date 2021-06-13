Le’Veon Bell’s social media comment on Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid went viral earlier this weekend.

Bell spent the latter half of the 2020 season on the Chiefs. The former All-Pro running back signed in Kansas City after getting released by the New York Jets. Bell played in nine games for the Chiefs, though it’s clear he didn’t enjoy his time under Reid.

The veteran NFL running back ripped Reid in an Instagram comment.

“I’d never play for Andy Reid again … I’d retire first,” Bell said in response to a fan’s comment on an Instagram post.

Andy Reid probably feels the same about Le’Veon Bell. Bell hasn’t had a 20+ yard run since Christmas Day in 2017. #Chiefs pic.twitter.com/vYpwXFATF5 — Jeff Kerr (@JeffKerrCBS) June 12, 2021

Bell, 29, rushed for 254 yards and two touchdowns, while catching 13 passes for 99 yards, during his time with the Chiefs.

Chiefs star defensive back Tyrann Mathieu weighed in on the comments on Sunday afternoon.

“These fellas will blame everybody for their lack of success. That’s how I know I’m built different,” Mathieu said.

Mathieu has been with Kansas City since the 2019 season. The former LSU Tigers star previously played for the Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans. Clearly, he has enjoyed his time in Kansas City, playing under Reid.