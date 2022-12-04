Look: Chris Christie's Herschel Walker Joke Is Going Viral

TRENTON, NJ - JANUARY 13: New Jersey Governor Chris Christie gives the annual State of the State address on January 13, 2015 in Trenton, New Jersey. Christie addressed topics ranging from state pensions to new drug addiction solutions. (Photo by Andrew Burton/Getty Images) Andrew Burton/Getty Images

Chris Christie is a pretty big football fan.

The former Governor of New Jersey has been spotted at several Dallas Cowboys games over the years.

This week, Christie made a joke about former NFL star Herschel Walker and his campaign.

"Chris Christie jokes Georgia’s Brian Kemp ‘first human being who ever dragged Herschel Walker over the goal line,'" The Hill tweeted.

Christie is referencing Kemp, the Governor of Georgia, who could be helping Walker and his chances.

That isn't exactly a big endorsement for Walker from Christie, though.

Still, the former NFL and college football star is heading toward a runoff election with his opponent, Raphael Warnock.

The runoff election set for early December is going to be very interesting.