Look: Chris Fowler Is Already Preparing For Monday Night Football

Three weeks from tonight, we’ll get our first look at Chris Fowler on Monday Night Football. The longtime college football broadcaster is crossing over.

Last week, ESPN announced that Fowler and Kirk Herbstreit will call the first game of this year’s Week 1 MNF doubleheader. The matchup features the New York Giants hosting the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Fowler and Herbstreit have worked together for more than two decades and have been calling games together as part of ESPN’s top college football broadcasting team for the last several years. This will be a chance for the duo to expand their horizons.

This afternoon, Fowler joked about his ongoing preparation for his NFL broadcasting debut.

“Clearly diving very deep into my prep for ⁦@steelers @Giants 3 weeks from tonight! Studying the intricacies of NYG O vs PITT D here,” Fowler wrote on Twitter. “Whaddaya think ⁦@KirkHerbstreit?!”

In the event that the remaining Power 5 conferences reverse course and postpone the 2020 college football season, we could see Fowler and Herbstreit calling a lot more NFL games this fall.

For now though, they’ll be one-and-done. Giants-Steelers is set for 7:15 p.m. ET on Monday, September 14.