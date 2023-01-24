Look: Chris Simms Picks Between Jalen Hurts, Daniel Jones

CANTON, OH - AUGUST 04: NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms (R) speaks during a segment prior to the 2022 Pro Football Hall of Fame Game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Las Vegas Raiders at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on August 04, 2022 in Canton, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images) Diamond Images/Getty Images

Chris Simms has probably made some enemies in Philadelphia with his comments after the Eagles' win over the Giants Saturday night.

Philadelphia beat New York 38-7 with quarterback Jalen Hurts having a strong game. His counterpart Daniel Jones struggled after putting up big numbers in the Giants' Wild Card victory over Minnesota the week before.

Simms was asked if the result of Saturday's game would have been any different if you switched the two quarterbacks, and he doesn't think it would have been.

The former NFL signal caller said that while Jones isn't as good of a runner as Hurts, you can do similar things with him in that area, and the onetime No. 6 overall pick is the better passer of the two.

"Again, if you're gonna ask me who I'd rather have as a passer, I'd rather have Daniel Jones," Simms said. "I'm sorry about that. You're going to get me in trouble today."

Jones had a productive season in 2022, and likely made himself a nice chunk of change, whether he re-signs with the Giants or joins another team in free agency. It's also true that Philadelphia's overall roster is much better than New York's.

However, Hurts, who was already a dynamic runner, took a major leap as a passer in Year 3, establishing himself as one of the top young quarterbacks in the league. Jones in no way should be ranked ahead of him in any category at this point.