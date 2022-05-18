Look: Christen Harper Reacts To Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 10: Jared Goff and Christen Harper attend The 2019 ESPYs at Microsoft Theater on July 10, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic)

Christen Harper, the girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, is a rookie in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The model shared her reaction on Instagram to her 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit photos.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue was released on Monday.

"I am so humbled, honored and truthfully speechless to be a rookie in @si_swimsuit 2022. Every year SI breaks boundaries and this year is no different. So honored to be included in this group of inspiring women 🤍 I’ve never felt more myself then on this shoot, beyond words for how grateful I am for the entire team behind the camera that creates the most positive, uplifting vibes," she wrote.

Harper shared some more of her photos on social media on Wednesday.

Harper is one of several rookies appearing in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

