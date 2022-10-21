Look: Christian McCaffrey Picks New Number With 49ers

CHARLOTTE, NC - NOVEMBER 25: Christian McCaffrey #22 of the Carolina Panthers scores a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of their game at Bank of America Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Before Christian McCaffrey has the chance to put up big numbers with the San Francisco 49ers, he had to decide which number to wear for his new team.

McCaffrey wore No. 22 for the Carolina Panthers, who traded him to San Francisco on Thursday night for four draft picks. However, fellow running back Jeff Wilson Jr. already owns that jersey number.

It didn't take long to learn his new choice. The 49ers posted footage of McCaffrey walking into Friday's practice donning No. 23.

The No. 5 McCaffrey wore at Stanford currently belongs to the injured Trey Lance. Maybe he figured his new digits add up to five while being one better than his past landing spot.

McCaffrey should eventually get around to changing his "CMC_22" Twitter handle. He's probably a bit busy learning a new playbook two days before the 49ers play the Kansas City Chiefs.

It's unclear how much we'll see No. 23 on the field this Sunday.