Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photo

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 30: Christian McCaffrey #23 of the San Francisco 49ers reacts before a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images) Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

It's good to be Christian McCaffrey.

The San Francisco 49ers is already putting up numbers against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon.

McCaffrey is putting up numbers off the field, too.

The star NFL running back is dating Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model Olivia Culpo.

Culpo shared some racy photos on social media this week.

Life has been pretty good for McCaffrey off the field as of late this season.

The 49ers and the Bucs, meanwhile, are currently underway.

The game is on FOX.