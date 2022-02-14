The 2021 NFL season was a frustrating one for Christian McCaffrey, as the Carolina Panthers running back once again dealt with injuries.

The offseason appears to be going better, though.

McCaffrey and his Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, shared a steamy photo in celebration of Valentine’s Day on Monday afternoon.

Culpo, who’s posed for the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine multiple times, shared a heartwarming caption on Instagram.

“My best friend,” she wrote. “happy Valentine’s Day baby.”

McCaffrey shared a heartwarming photo, too.

“Happy Valentine’s Day to my best friend! I love you!” he wrote.

Hopefully next season is a healthier one for the Carolina Panthers star running back.

The 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue, meanwhile, will be out later this year.