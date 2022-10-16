Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shared Racy Photo

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Olivia Culpo attends REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL on April 17, 2022 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey is currently in the middle of trade rumors.

The All-Pro running back will likely remain in Carolina, though the Panthers are reportedly open to moving him.

If McCaffrey is on the move, it'll mean his girlfriend is, too.

McCaffrey is dating swimsuit model Olivia Culpo, who went viral earlier this season for her racy game-day photo.

McCaffrey is the whole package, so it makes sense for the Panthers to ask for a big haul in return.

That's why it's likely not going to happen.