Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Favorite Bikini Photos

LA QUINTA, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 17: Olivia Culpo attends REVOLVE x The h.wood Group Present REVOLVE FESTIVAL on April 17, 2022 in La Quinta, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Christian McCaffrey isn't the only celebrity in his relationship.

The Carolina Panthers star running back is dating swimsuit model Olivia Culpo.

McCaffrey and Culpo have been dating for multiple years now. Earlier this week, Culpo shared some of her favorite bikini shots from the past year.

Both McCaffrey and Culpo appear to be in incredible shape.

Christian and Olivia recently enjoyed some pool time together, as well. It looked like a good time.

We wish Christian and Olivia all the best moving forward in their relationship.