Look: Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Shares Racy Swimsuit Photos

The San Francisco 49ers are set to take on the Arizona Cardinals on Monday evening.

While Christian McCaffrey got ready for his team's game, his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, enjoyed some fun in the sun.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue model shared some racy bikini photos on social media.

"Watermelon sugar…. 🍉," Culpo wrote on social media.

Perhaps we'll see Culpo in the stands at Monday night's game between the 49ers and the Cardinals.

Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on ESPN.