Look: Ciara's Outfit At The ESPYS Is Going Viral

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

The 2022 ESPYS are underway from Los Angeles, California on Wednesday night.

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry is hosting the event for the first time.

But Curry is far from the only notable sports star in attendance. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Ciara, recently presented one of the awards.

Wilson and Ciara went viral on stage.

It's been quite the offseason for Wilson and Ciara.

Wilson was traded from Seattle to Denver, while Ciara posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The ESPYS are airing on ABC.