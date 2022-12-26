Look: Ciara's Racy Christmas Outfit Went Viral

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 20: (L-R) Russell Wilson and Ciara attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images) Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Russell Wilson might be struggling on the field this year, but he's certainly winning off of it.

The Denver Broncos got blown out by the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Wilson and the Broncos are firmly out of the playoff mix in Year 1 of the quarterback's tenure.

Wilson's wife, Ciara, went viral on social media for her Christmas-themed outfit.

"Hey Santa Zaddy 🥰🌲😎💃🏽🎅🏽," she wrote on social media.

At least Russell Wilson is winning off of the field, right?

The Broncos will probably make some big changes moving forward, though.

The 2023 season will be interesting.