Look: Cole Beasley Has Message For His Critics Sunday

ORCHARD PARK, NY - JULY 31: Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills during training camp at Highmark Stadium on July 31, 2021 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Veteran slot receiver Cole Beasley was released by the Buffalo Bills back in March.

More than five months later, the 33-year-old Beasley still doesn't have a job, but he's not putting any weight into the idea that he can't play anymore.

Beasley sent a message this afternoon to all of those criticizing and trolling him on social media.

"All these 'unemployed jokes like I don’t have the skill anymore. You don’t go from drawing double teams in the playoffs to not having it anymore within a few months," Beasley wrote. "I still grabbed 80 catches with three broken ribs for half of them. No games missed. Don’t get it twisted."

Beasley did create some negative headlines last season due to his unvaccinated status, which also led to him incurring multiple fines for violating the NFL's COVID-19 policy.

However, he says two teams have reached out with offers this offseason, though apparently he did not find them to his liking.

There's still time for Beasley to find work this year, particularly if a team suffers a major injury in Week 1 or earlier in the season.

Let's see if anyone comes calling.