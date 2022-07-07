Look: Colin Cowherd Calls Jimmy Garoppolo World's Best 'Bridge Quarterback'

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Now that Baker Mayfield is off the market, all eyes have turned to Jimmy Garoppolo.

The San Francisco 49ers have made it clear they'd like to hand the reins over to Trey Lance. They sort of have to. You don't spend a third overall pick on a quarterback for him to just sit on the bench.

The Niners have reportedly been seeking out trade partners for Garoppolo, but haven't had much luck. FS1's Colin Cowherd is a bit perplexed by that.

Cowherd thinks Garoppolo is the ideal bridge quarterback. In fact, he thinks Garoppolo is the world's "best bridge quarterback" out there.

"He's willing to be a backup, he'll never screw you at the podium and everybody in the room likes him," he said on Thursday.

He's not wrong. Garoppolo adds a ton of value, despite his limitations.

It's also worth mentioning Garoppolo has big-game experience. He's played in a Super Bowl and two NFC Championships, one of which he won.

Garoppolo's sort of become a laughingstock in the NFL this offseason, but he's better than a number of starters in the league right now.

Will he be traded ahead of the 2022 season?