Look: Colin Cowherd Made Embarrassing Mistake On Tuesday

The Chicago Bears bolstered their offense before Tuesday's trade deadline by acquiring Chase Claypool from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

When dissecting the deal on his Fox Sports radio show, Colin Cowherd discussed an improved young Bears offense featuring Justin Fields, Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet, Claypool, and .... Armstrong?

Funhouse cut footage of Cowherd referencing a mystery player named Armstrong four times throughout his show.

Via Awful Announcing's Brandon Contes, Cowherd eventually realized and acknowledged his mistake. He confirmed that he meant to say David Montgomery.

"By the way, as I’ve been talking about the Bears’ weapons, the running back is David Montgomery," Cowherd said. "For the life of me, I have no idea why I called him Armstrong a couple times, I have no idea. I’m talking about a million names, a million trades, stuff happening."

Montgomery, who is not named Armstrong, has tallied 3,169 rushing yards over 51 career games with the Bears. Having entered the NFL in 2019, the 25-year-old isn't exactly some unknown newcomer.

Armstrong also isn't anywhere close to Khalil Herbert, who has carved into Montgomery's leading role by averaging 6.2 yards per carry this season. The second-year back has recorded 260 yards and two touchdowns over the last three games.

Because he does not exist, the Bears won't have Armstrong's services when hosting the Miami Dolphins in Week 9.