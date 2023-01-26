Look: Colin Cowherd Picks A 'Great Fit' For Tom Brady

AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 13: Radio host Colin Cowherd speaks onstage at 'The Evolution of Audio in the 21st Century' during the 2015 SXSW Music, Film + Interactive Festival at Four Seasons Hotel on March 13, 2015 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Amy E. Price/Getty Images for SXSW)

Several NFL teams could pursue a new quarterback this offseason, but they're not all sensible landing spots for Tom Brady.

On Thursday, Colin Cowherd considered eight teams who could theoretically explore signing the star quarterback this offseason. Although he doesn't like most of them as a proper match, he called the Miami Dolphins a "great fit" for Brady.

He cited speedy wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle in a "quarterback-friendly" offense run by head coach Mike McDaniel.

"What I do like is, he's got a lot of guys that are good after the catch," Cowherd said. "So Tom doesn't have to sit in that pocket forever."

However, he added that the offensive line needs work to properly protect a quarterback who turns 46 before starting the 2023 season.

The Dolphins previously pursued Brady while under contract, leading the NFL to take away their 2023 first-round pick. Whether they remain interested would prominently depend on Tua Tagovailoa's health status.

The quarterback's breakout season ended early after suffering his second reported concussion, but the 24-year-old is expected to keep playing football as Miami's starter next season.

Cowherd also said staying with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is a good fit because they permitted an NFL-low 22 sacks. Brady could also

"hand-pick" a new offensive coordinator after they fired Byron Leftwich.

Despite Cowherd dismissing them, the Las Vegas Raiders, Tennessee Titans, and San Francisco 49ers are possible options if Brady decides to return with a new team.