Look: Colin Kaepernick's Agent Responds To Workout Rumor

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks on during the Colin Kaepernick NFL workout held at Charles R. Drew High School on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Over the weekend, Warren's Sapp's comments on Colin Kaepernick's Raiders workout went viral on NFL Twitter.

According to the legendary defensive lineman, Kaepernick's workout with the Raiders earlier this year was a disaster.

“I heard it was a disaster. I heard one of the worst workouts ever," Sapp said on VLAD TV.

Kaepernick's agent has since responded to Sapp's claim.

Jeff Nalley spoke with Pro Football Talk.

“I guess Warren didn’t talk to the General Manager or the head coach,” Nalley told PFT via text message. “I spoke to the G.M. [Dave Zieger] several times and he said they all thought Kap was in great shape and threw the ball really well and encouraged any team to call him about the workout and he would tell them the same. I’m surprised Warren would say that, because it’s not true and you would think he would want Kap on a team.”

Regardless of how the workout went, Kaepernick, who has not played in the NFL since 2016, remains unsigned.