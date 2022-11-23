Look: College Sports Reporter Interested In Tom Brady

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers gestures to fans during Buccaneers Training Camp at AdventHealth Training Center on July 27, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

More potential suitors for legendary NFL quarterback Tom Brady continue to emerge.

With Gisele Bundchen connected to her jiu-jitsu trainer, it might be time for Brady to get back on the dating market, as well.

A notable college sports reporter has admitted that Brady, 45, is her first football "crush."

“Obviously, he’s very physically attractive, but his work ethic is awesome — I love it,” sports reporter Kendra Middleton, who now lives in Boston, told The Post. “Like, he’s so dedicated to his craft that he doesn’t even eat tomatoes, you know what I mean?”

Middleton isn't expecting Brady to get back out there too soon, though.

“Tom’s entire identity for a couple of decades now has been football,” Middleton said. “And I’m sure [divorce] is scary for someone who doesn’t have experience being around their kids all the time. Maybe this is what Tom needs to build those relationships. His future is family.”

Brady has also been linked to some other models and celebrities, but so far, he's remained pretty private about his post-divorce interests.

Right now, family is the main focus.

“Thanksgiving, it’s always time for family,” Brady said, via Us Weekly. “When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career is unbelievable. You know what I mean?

"It’s just, I’m here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career."