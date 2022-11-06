Look: Commanders Fan Has 2-Word Message For Dan Snyder

LANDOVER, MD - FEBRUARY 2: Co-owner Dan Snyder gives remarks as the Washington Football Team announces their new team name the Commanders at a morning event at FedEx Field on February 2, 2022 in Landover, MD . (Photo by John McDonnell/The Washington Post via Getty Images) The Washington Post/Getty Images

A Washington Commanders fan has a two-word message for Dan Snyder on Sunday.

The Commanders are reportedly considering a sale of the franchise. Despite Snyder repeatedly saying he would "never" sell the team, he appears to at least be considering it.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer reports that the Commanders could fetch a sale price of $7 billion.

Yes, you read that correctly - the Commanders could sell for $7 billion.

On Sunday, ahead of the Commanders' game against the Vikings, a fan had a two-word message for the team's owner.

"BYE DAN," the fan's car sign read.

Commanders fans are obviously hoping that Snyder will go through with the sale.

Perhaps we'll see a new ownership group getting into the mix in the months to come.