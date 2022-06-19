Look: Controversial NFL Play Callers List Is Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MO - AUGUST 11: Head Coach Kyle Shanahan of the San Francisco 49ers and Head Coach Andy Reid or the Kansas City Chiefs shake hands on the field following the game at Arrowhead Stadium on August 11, 2017 in Kansas City, Missouri. The 49ers defeated the Chiefs 27-17. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images) Michael Zagaris/Getty Images

Any list on the internet is bound to generate debate and controversy. Today's offering is a ranking of play callers in the NFL.

Eric Eager of Pro Football Focus ranks Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid No. 1 in the league as a play caller, followed by Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Bucs offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, Rams head coach Sean McVay and Packers head coach Matt LaFleur.

All six run productive offenses for winning franchises, so their inclusion on this list isn't too disputable. The order they are put in is though.

Sifting through the responses, it seems like the biggest complaints are about Moore being slotted at No. 2 and Shanahan and McVay being too low.

Hopefully, fans aren't spending too much of this Father's Day arguing about this list. Like we said, all of these guys excel at their playcalling jobs more often than not.

Their teams are pretty lucky to have them around.