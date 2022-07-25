Look: Controversial NFL Quarterback Rankings Are Going Viral

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 04: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers looks to pass against Shaquil Barrett #58 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the first half of a game at Raymond James Stadium on October 04, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It's quarterback ranking season.

Mike Sando of The Athletic released his annual "Quarterback Tiers" list today, which is compiled through tabulating the ballots of "50 NFL coaches and executives, including six general managers, eight head coaches, 10 evaluators, 12 coordinators, six quarterback coaches and seven execs whose specialties include analytics, game management and the salary cap."

"The remaining ballot was put together by four members of one team’s personnel department," Sando said.

The entire rankings, as well as Sando's analysis are worth a read. The placement of two quarterbacks in particular is being discussed heavily: Lamar Jackson and Matthew Stafford.

Jackson checks in at No. 10 and in Tier 2, and the surprising assessment of the former MVP by one defensive coach quoted in the article has gone viral. As for Stafford, he's also in Tier 2 and ranked seventh, behind Justin Herbert and Joe Burrow.

Sando appeared on "The Herd" with Colin Cowherd today and explained why Stafford might have missed out on the top tier even after winning a Super Bowl.

In total, thirty-five quarterbacks are ranked, from Aaron Rodgers down to Geno Smith. These lists always generate debate, but it is interesting hear perspectives from people inside the NFL.

You can read Sando's entire article here.