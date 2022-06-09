Look: Cooper Kupp Contract Signing Photo Is Going Viral

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Cooper Kupp #10 and Matthew Stafford #9 of the Los Angeles Rams celebrate after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Los Angeles Rams have locked down another superstar.

In the same week they gave Aaron Donald a new deal, the defending Super Bowl champions signed Cooper Kupp to a three-year, $80 million extension.

Their Twitter page provided photographic evidence of the wide receiving making his new contract official. Kupp sported a Rams jersey, but his No. 10 was hanging in the background.

Instead, Kupp wore a Matthew Stafford jersey.

Kupp reached new heights when the Rams acquired Stafford from the Detroit Lions. In their first season together, the duo instantly showed a tremendous rapport that led to the wideout leading the NFL with 145 receptions and 1,947 receiving yards.

They kept the magic going in the postseason by connecting for 479 yards and six touchdowns.

Stafford helped Kupp earn a big raise, but the quarterback also owes his top target gratitude for his four-year, $160 million deal signed in March.

Kupp and Stafford are now both under contract through 2026. That gives them plenty of time to cement their status as one of the NFL's premier passing duos.