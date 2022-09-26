Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night
The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night.
The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening.
Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.
Lauryn Rush, the wife of the Cowboys quarterback, is certainly excited for this one.
It's been an emotional ride for the Rush family so far this season. Cooper Rush was pushed into the starting quarterback role following Dak Prescott's injury.
Now, Cooper Rush will look to lead the Cowboys to a big win in primetime.
Cooper Rush and the Cowboys are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday.
The game will air on ESPN.