Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Goes Viral Before Monday Night

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 31: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush (10) runs off the field with the game ball after leading his team to victory during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys on October 31, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Cooper Rush show is continuing on Monday night.

The Dallas Cowboys are set to face the New York Giants on ESPN's "Monday Night Football" this evening.

Rush, who's 2-0 as a starter in Dallas dating back to last year, is looking to lead the Cowboys to a win over their division rivals. The Giants are off to an impressive 2-0 start this year.

Lauryn Rush, the wife of the Cowboys quarterback, is certainly excited for this one.

It's been an emotional ride for the Rush family so far this season. Cooper Rush was pushed into the starting quarterback role following Dak Prescott's injury.

Now, Cooper Rush will look to lead the Cowboys to a big win in primetime.

CULVER CITY, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 12: Cooper Rush and Laurynn Rush aka Lauryn Rush (L) attend the 35th Annual Leigh Steinberg Super Bowl Party at Sony Pictures Studios on February 12, 2022 in Culver City, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images) Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Cooper Rush and the Cowboys are set to kick off at 8:15 p.m. E.T. on Monday.

The game will air on ESPN.