Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Had 1-Word Reaction To Win

MINNEAPOLIS, MN - OCTOBER 31: Dallas Cowboys Quarterback Cooper Rush (10) runs off the field with the game ball after leading his team to victory during a game between the Minnesota Vikings and Dallas Cowboys on October 31, 2021, at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, MN. (Photo by Nick Wosika/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Have a day, Cooper Rush.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started in place of an injured Dak Prescott on Sunday afternoon. Rush, who was making his first home Cowboys start, led the NFC East franchise to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following the win, Rush's wife, Lauryn, took to social media to weigh in.

"Daddy," Lauryn Rush wrote on social media.

Rush and the Cowboys are now 1-1 on the season, following Sunday's big win against the Bengals.

The Cowboys will look to get a winning record in Week 3.

Rush will be back behind center next weekend.