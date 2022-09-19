Look: Cooper Rush's Wife Had 1-Word Reaction To Win
Have a day, Cooper Rush.
The Dallas Cowboys quarterback started in place of an injured Dak Prescott on Sunday afternoon. Rush, who was making his first home Cowboys start, led the NFC East franchise to a win over the Cincinnati Bengals.
Following the win, Rush's wife, Lauryn, took to social media to weigh in.
"Daddy," Lauryn Rush wrote on social media.
Rush and the Cowboys are now 1-1 on the season, following Sunday's big win against the Bengals.
The Cowboys will look to get a winning record in Week 3.
Rush will be back behind center next weekend.