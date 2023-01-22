Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Goes Viral Before Kickoff

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 26: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks during a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers are underway in the NFC Divisional Round.

Dallas and San Francisco are tied, 0-0, early in the first quarter on Sunday.

Before kickoff, a Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader went viral on social media.

"It's GAME DAY ⭐️," they wrote.

"Join us for a NFC Divisional Round Watch Party at the Miller Lite® House to support your 'Boys!"

The Cowboys and the 49ers are playing a pretty heated game on Sunday afternoon.

The first half is airing on FOX.