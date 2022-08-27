Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral Before Week 1

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 16: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform during the first half against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Wild Card Playoff game at AT&T Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are ready for the start of the 2022 NFL regular season.

It remains to be seen if Mike McCarthy's squad is ready, but the franchise's cheerleaders certainly are.

One of the team's top cheerleaders, Claire, shared a photo of herself on the field ahead of the 2022 regular season.

She's ready to go.

"Missed ya AT&T Stadium," she wrote.

The Cowboys, who are coming off a Wild Card loss to the 49ers, are set to open the regular season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

It'll air on NBC.