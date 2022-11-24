Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral On Thanksgiving
The Dallas Cowboys are ready for their Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants.
So, too, are their cheerleaders.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are set for a special performance on Thanksgiving Day. The Jonas Brothers are performing at halftime on Thursday afternoon.
Cowboys cheerleader Claire Wolford went viral on social media before kickoff.
"Happy Thanksgiving Y’all!! Shake those Turkey feathers for a giant Cowboys win today 🦃🏈," she wrote.
The Cowboys are hoping to put on a show against the Giants on Thursday afternoon.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Giants is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T.