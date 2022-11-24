Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral On Thanksgiving

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders perform before a game against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bears 49-29. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys are ready for their Thanksgiving Day game against the New York Giants.

So, too, are their cheerleaders.

The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders are set for a special performance on Thanksgiving Day. The Jonas Brothers are performing at halftime on Thursday afternoon.

Cowboys cheerleader Claire Wolford went viral on social media before kickoff.

"Happy Thanksgiving Y’all!! Shake those Turkey feathers for a giant Cowboys win today 🦃🏈," she wrote.

The Cowboys are hoping to put on a show against the Giants on Thursday afternoon.

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Giants is set for 4:30 p.m. E.T.