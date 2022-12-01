Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral On Thursday

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 30: Dallas Cowboy cheerleaders perform before a game against the Chicago Bears at AT&T Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. The Cowboys defeated the Bears 49-29. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Welcome to December.

The end of the year has typically been a time when the Dallas Cowboys have fallen on their face. The Cowboys have failed to make a deep postseason run since the 1990s.

Will that change this year?

The Cowboys are certainly confident heading into December and January. It'll be interesting to see if Mike McCarthy's team can avoid a fall-off in production when the season is on the line.

Dallas' cheerleaders are certainly ready for the season's final month.

On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders shared a video heading into the new month.

"Hello December," they wrote.

The Cowboys are coming off a Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants.

Dallas is set to return to play on Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts.

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 26: The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders perform as the Dallas Cowboys take on the Seattle Seahawks during a NFL preseason football game at AT&T Stadium on August 26, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images) Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Colts is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T.

The game will air on NBC.