Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Going Viral On Thursday
Welcome to December.
The end of the year has typically been a time when the Dallas Cowboys have fallen on their face. The Cowboys have failed to make a deep postseason run since the 1990s.
Will that change this year?
The Cowboys are certainly confident heading into December and January. It'll be interesting to see if Mike McCarthy's team can avoid a fall-off in production when the season is on the line.
Dallas' cheerleaders are certainly ready for the season's final month.
On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders shared a video heading into the new month.
"Hello December," they wrote.
The Cowboys are coming off a Thanksgiving Day win over the New York Giants.
Dallas is set to return to play on Sunday night against the Indianapolis Colts.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and the Colts is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. E.T.
The game will air on NBC.