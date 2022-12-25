Look: Cowboys Cheerleader Went Viral On Christmas Eve
The Dallas Cowboys had a pretty good Christmas Eve.
Dak Prescott and Co. rallied from a double-digit deficit to beat the rival Philadelphia Eagles at home ahead of the holidays.
During the game, a Cowboys cheerleader went viral on social media.
The Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders were rocking their Christmas-themed outfits on the sideline. One cheerleader stood out on social media.
"Waking up on Christmas morning like 🎅🏼," one cheerleader wrote.
Well said, Claire.
The Cowboys beat the Eagles, 40-34, on Christmas Eve, to improve to 11-4 on the season.
Dallas has already clinched a playoff spot and holds an outside chance at winning the division.